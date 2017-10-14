FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Doctors warn about Halloween costumes and head lice

CHICAGO (WGN) —  Doctors are warning parents to be careful of head lice when shopping for Halloween costumes.

A lot of people are trying on those masks, wigs and hats in the store and could leave the bugs behind.

Doctors suggest wearing a swim cap or wig when trying on a costume.

Once you bring it home leave it in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours to kill any lice.

And if the costume is dryer-friendly — throw it in on high for 45 minutes before wearing.

