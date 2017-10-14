× Flood Watch in effect for all West Michigan counties

WEST MICHIGAN — A Flood Watch is in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday for all of West Michigan.

The Flood Watch area includes portions of central Michigan, south central Michigan, southwest Michigan and west central Michigan.

The following counties are included in the Flood Watch — Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are likely in those areas, with narrow bands of 3 to 5 inches or more possible.

Poor drainage and small stream flooding are possible in the Flood Watch area. Clogged drains may lead to some water covered roads. Driving may become hazardous in heavy downpours with limited visibility.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Weather Preparedness Information is available online at www.ready.gov/floods.