Suspects arrested in attempted armed robbery at drug deal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team arrested three people Friday after investigators learned that buyers in a drug deal were going to rob the dealer.

The team says they received information that the transaction was going to happen in the 1000 block of Walter Street. Officers staked out the location and converged when they saw the transaction about to happen. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, as well as amounts of heroin, methamphetamines, marijuana and other prescription pills.

Police say they arrested a 41-year-old Kalamazoo man for Attempted Armed Robbery and Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin. A 24-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Felony Firearms Possession. A third man was released from the scene, but will charged at a later time for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines.

Anyone with further information should contact KVET at 269-337-8880.