FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Suspects arrested in attempted armed robbery at drug deal

Posted 12:21 AM, October 14, 2017, by

Gun confiscated by the KVET

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team arrested three people Friday after investigators learned that buyers in a drug deal were going to rob the dealer.

The team says they received information that the transaction was going to happen in the 1000 block of Walter Street. Officers staked out the location and converged when they saw the transaction about to happen.  Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, as well as amounts of heroin, methamphetamines, marijuana and other prescription pills.

Police say they arrested a 41-year-old Kalamazoo man for Attempted Armed Robbery and Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin. A 24-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery, Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Felony Firearms Possession.  A third man was released from the scene, but will charged at a later time for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines.

Anyone with further information should contact KVET at 269-337-8880.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s