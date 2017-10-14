× Wyoming PD searching for missing 92-year-old man

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a man who left a local assisting living center and hasn’t returned.

Police say George Edward Kraft, 92, left the facility in the 2700 block of Meyer around 3 p.m. Friday and has not come back.

Authorities are concerned for Kraft’s well-being because he suffers from medical conditions that could put him in danger.

Kraft is about 6 foot tall, 156 lbs. has short gray hair and a receding hair line.

He was last seen wearing tan pants and a cream and black short sleeve shirt. Police say he was seen leaving the facility in a 2008 Buick Lucerne with a possible plate of DHC2932. He is known to frequent Rogers Plaza and drug stores in the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.