1,372 customers lose power in northern Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Northern Kent County was hit with a power outage Sunday afternoon.

At 2:15 p.m. Sunday, 1,372 Consumers Energy customers lost electrical service in an area bounded by 12 Mile Road NE on the north, Summit Avenue NE on the east, Lynhurst Street NE on the south and Freska Lake Drive NE on the west.

Consumers Energy assigned a crew to make repairs and estimated the time of restoration at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.