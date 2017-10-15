Battle Creek seeks input from residents on medical marijuana business permits

Posted 1:07 AM, October 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:08AM, October 15, 2017

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents in Battle Creek are being asked for their input on whether the city should allow businesses to seek medical marijuana permits.

The state is going to start allowing five different licenses starting December 15 at the discretion of local governments.

The city wants to know what its residents thinks of the move before deciding whether the city would allow the licenses or not.

There is also an online FAQ that shows maps with potential locations for these businesses.

The survey can be taken online by clicking here or there is a survey that came in this month city newsletter.

