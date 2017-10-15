Bell’s Brewery 2018 calendar released
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery released their calendar for 2018 and they have so much in store for craft beer fans.
Year-round favorites will all make a return like Two Hearted, Oarsman, and the Kalamazoo Stout.
Oberon fans can take note that the release date for 2018 is March 26th.
Lager of the Lakes will be available in 12 oz cans in 6 packs, as bottles will be officially retired as a packaging option.
Also, at least four new beers will debut. Part of this will come from a trilogy of new beers: Road to Hell (released in July), Hell Hath No Fury (released in September), and Sympathy for the Devil (released in November).
Bell’s will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cherry Stout that first came out in 1988.
Here is the full calendar:
- January: Hopslam (Double IPA) – 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs, draught and mini-kegs (5L); Larry’s Latest Sour Ale – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs, on draught and in 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs.
- February: Consecrator Doppelbock – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and on draught.
- March 26, 2018: Oberon Release Day – American Wheat Ale in 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs, 12 oz. cans packaged in 12-packs, 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs and draught.
- April: Hopsoulution (Double IPA) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and on draught.
- May: Oberon mini-kegs (5L); Pooltime Ale (Belgian-inspired Wheat Ale made with cherry juice) packaged in 12 oz. cans in 6-packs and on draught; 30th Anniversary Cherry Stout Reserve – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 4-packs and on draught.
- June: Quinannan Falls (India Pale Lager) – 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs and on draught; Sparkleberry Ale – 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs and on draught.
- July: The Oracle (Double IPA) and Road to Hell – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and on draught.
- August: Special Double Cream Stout (Sweet Stout) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and on draught.
- September: Bell’s Octoberfest Beer (Märzen), Third Coast Old Ale (Barleywine), Expedition Stout (Russian Imperial Stout), Hell Hath No Fury … Ale (Dark Ale) – all 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and on draught; Roundhouse (India Red Ale) 12 oz. cans packaged in 6-packs and on draught; Best Brown (American Brown Ale) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs, on draught and in 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs.
- October: Cherry Stout and a Bell’s coffee stout to be announced at a later date – both in 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and on draught.
- November: Christmas Ale (Scotch Ale) and Sympathy for the Devil – both released in 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and on draught; Winter White (Belgian-inspired Wheat Ale) – 12 oz. bottles packaged in 6-packs and 12-packs, on draught and in 16 oz. cans packaged in 4-packs.
- December: Eccentric Ale – 12 oz. bottles and on draught (Bell’s General Store and Eccentric Café release only).