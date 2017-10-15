× Bell’s Brewery 2018 calendar released

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Bell’s Brewery released their calendar for 2018 and they have so much in store for craft beer fans.

Year-round favorites will all make a return like Two Hearted, Oarsman, and the Kalamazoo Stout.

Oberon fans can take note that the release date for 2018 is March 26th.

Lager of the Lakes will be available in 12 oz cans in 6 packs, as bottles will be officially retired as a packaging option.

Also, at least four new beers will debut. Part of this will come from a trilogy of new beers: Road to Hell (released in July), Hell Hath No Fury (released in September), and Sympathy for the Devil (released in November).

Bell’s will also be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cherry Stout that first came out in 1988.

Here is the full calendar: