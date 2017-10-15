× Belmont residents intend to sue Wolverine World Wide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Belmont residents plan to file a lawsuit against Wolverine World Wide in Rockford.

Aaron Phelps, a partner with the Varnum law firm in Grand Rapids, issued the following statement:

“Yesterday, we put Wolverine on formal notice that Belmont residents intend to file a lawsuit to enforce the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. Our position has been, and still remains, that Wolverine is not acting efficiently or effectively to remedy the situation, regardless of their recent ‘voluntary’ responses. We have notified Wolverine that we intend to sue them for violating this federal law by handling hazardous waste in a manner that presents an imminent and substantial danger to the environment and human health. The primary relief we have requested is that Wolverine clean up all of its dump sites, and provide a permanent solution for clean water. This ensures that Wolverine either acts now or faces further legal action in the future.”

Wolverine World Wide is now distributing bottled water to dozens of families as they test private wells across the area.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

http://fox17online.com/2017/08/30/wolverine-aids-in-testing-contaminated-belmont-tap-water/

http://fox17online.com/2017/10/13/poisoned-drinking-water-water-testing-pending-legislation-health-study/

http://fox17online.com/2017/10/13/rockford-residents-finding-shoe-scraps-near-wells-schools-testing-more-water/

http://fox17online.com/2017/10/12/east-rockford-middle-school-disconnects-drinking-fountains-on-contamination-concerns/

http://fox17online.com/2017/09/30/health-department-to-study-cancer-near-waste-dumps/