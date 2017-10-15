Louisiana oil rig explodes, injuries reported

Posted 9:56 PM, October 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:12PM, October 15, 2017

FOX NEWS --  Several injuries have been reported Sunday night after an oil rig in Louisiana exploded.

At least six people have confirmed injuries from an oil rig explosion in Lake Pontchartrain, Kenner Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian McGregor told The Times-Picayune.

McGregor said that while many of the injuries are serious, no one has died yet as a result of the explosion.

Officials from the St. Charles Parish wrote on Facebook that "The Emergency Operations Center is aware that an oil platform is currently on fire in Lake Pontchartrain and that it caused the loud sound earlier tonight. Officials are responding."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s