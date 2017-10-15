Louisiana oil rig explodes, injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX NEWS -- Several injuries have been reported Sunday night after an oil rig in Louisiana exploded.

At least six people have confirmed injuries from an oil rig explosion in Lake Pontchartrain, Kenner Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian McGregor told The Times-Picayune.

McGregor said that while many of the injuries are serious, no one has died yet as a result of the explosion.

Officials from the St. Charles Parish wrote on Facebook that "The Emergency Operations Center is aware that an oil platform is currently on fire in Lake Pontchartrain and that it caused the loud sound earlier tonight. Officials are responding."