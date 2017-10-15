Louisiana oil rig explodes, injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX NEWS -- Several injuries have been reported Sunday night after an oil rig in Louisiana exploded.

Kenner Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian McGregor told The Times-Picayune that at least six people are injured, and police are actively searching for one person.

McGregor said that while many of the injuries are serious, no one has died yet as a result of the explosion.

Officials from the St. Charles Parish wrote on Facebook that "The Emergency Operations Center is aware that an oil platform is currently on fire in Lake Pontchartrain and that it caused the loud sound earlier tonight. Officials are responding."

The U.S. Coast Guard is also responding, according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson Parish.

Rescue boats are being dispatched from the Kenner Boat Launch and officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office are assisting with rescue efforts, The Times-Picayune reported.

Andrew Love, who lives about 10 blocks away from the explosion, told The Times-Picayune that his "house actually shook."

"At first I thought it was a sonic boom or something," Love said. "I had no idea what was happening."

Roger Fernandez said the explosion "shook me out of my couch."

The rig, according to The New Orleans Advocate, is operated by CLOVELLY Oil.

Lake Pontchartrain is roughly a 30-minute drive north of North Orleans.