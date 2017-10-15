× ‘Nothing to sift through’ for those returning home after wildfires

SONOMA, Calif. (CNN) — Days after escaping the flames, Janice Mathis returned to her Northern California neighborhood for a bittersweet homecoming.

Her three-bedroom, three-bath house sat in a heap of mangled metal, rocks and blackened trees. But as she wonders what next, she said she considered herself lucky to be alive.

“I’m realizing you don’t put your boots on and your gloves on and go sift through stuff. There’s nothing to sift through,” Mathis told CNN affiliate KOVR.

“The first thing we think of is we’re fortunate.”

Mathis’ home in Napa is one of thousands reduced to smoldering ruins since the wildfires began October 8.

With more than a dozen fires still burning, firefighters are not only battling the blazes, but painstakingly combing the rubble in incinerated neighborhoods, looking for victims.

At least 39 people have died and more than 200 people are reported missing. And those who made it out alive are returning home to a heartbreaking new reality.

In Santa Rosa, Penny Wright tearfully walked through the debris of where her home once stood. With burned cars, concrete and twisted metal scattered everywhere, it was hard to tell which one was her house.

“All your life savings and work for all the years is gone,” she said. “We lived here 10 years, I never thought that Santa Rosa would have a fire like this and we would lose everything.”

Ernie Chapman’s home was gone, but he said his dogs saved his life by waking him up during the fire.

“I’m glad to be here. I’m glad to have my dogs. You can replace this stuff but life’s most important,” the Santa Rosa resident said.