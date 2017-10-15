Showers and storms expected for the first half of Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday is expected to have showers and storms for the first half of the day as a cold front moves through early. Showers and storms could add another 1-2 inches of rain in the areas that see continued showers. Temperatures will drop below average behind the cold front working into the 50s and 40s throughout the afternoon. Gusty winds stay with us as well with gusts working up to 20-40 mph, but winds will slowly die back heading into Sunday evening.

We have a flood warning for our southern counties until late this evening and a wind advisory for our entire viewing area until late Sunday evening as well. There is also a gale watch still out on Lake Michigan until the end of Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly drop during Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and 40s heading into below average temperatures on Monday. Later in the work week West Michigan will warm up back to above average temperatures with mostly sunny skies.