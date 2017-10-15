× Zombies to take over Grand Rapids, think you can survive?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Illness has swept across the city, officials are quarantining those infected and the city is doing all it can to keep those healthy safe but the zombie Apocalypse has begun — do you think you can make it out alive?

The Zombie Dash is coming on October 21 to Grand Rapids offering runners the chance the opportunity to see if they can survive a zombie Apocalypse scenario.

The 5k course will wind through the city streets at night while runners try to defend their life ‘flag football’ strips that the zombies are just dying to get their hands on.

New this year is a paintball zone where runners can earn back life strips or snag some additional ones.

Those looking to succumb to the outbreak can register as a zombie rather than a runner.

Registration for this event ends on October 19 and it cost $45 for adults. Children 10 years and younger can run for free with a registered adult.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards Be The Match Registry.