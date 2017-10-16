1 person dies after ambulance hits car, goes off bridge

MAPLE GROVE TWP., Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say the driver of a car has died and two emergency workers are injured after a crash that sent an ambulance off a bridge and into waist-deep water of a creek below.

State police spokesman Lt. David Kaiser says the Mobile Medical Response ambulance was heading back to the station for shift change early Monday when it apparently ran a stop sign in Saginaw County and collided with the car. He says two emergency workers inside were hospitalized in serious condition.

Kaiser says the car’s driver 21-year-old Dustin Sharp of Burt died following the crash.

The ambulance ended up on its side in Misteguay Creek.

The crash happened near the border of Maple Grove and Albee townships, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.