Building Blocks of Kalamazoo improves neighborhood life in low-income areas

Posted 9:21 AM, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 01:10PM, October 16, 2017

Rather than look down on low-income areas in the city of Kalamazoo, one organization is working to lift each other up and regenerate community ties.

Building Blocks of Kalamazoo's mission is to gather residents in their community to work together to address block-level issues, complete projects and collaborate with community stakeholders. Through these improvement projects, Building Blocks works to enhance the quality of neighborhood life on block at a time.

The organization has Catalyst Program sites in the following locations:

Eastside

  • Wallace Street
  • Hazard Street

Edison

  • March Street/Franklin Street area
  • Fulton Street/Cameron Street area

Northside

  • Krom Street/Edwards Street/Prouty Street

Oakwood

  • Madison Street
  • Stevens Street

Vine

  • Vine Street (between S. Burdick and S. Westnedge)

To learn more about Building Blocks of Kalamazoo or to get involved, visit bbkazoo.org.

