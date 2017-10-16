Cedar Springs community rallies to support girl hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- Ten days after being hit by a car , 11-year-old Cora Gonzalez fighting for her life in the hospital with the Cedar Springs community behind her.

Cora was hit across the street from her home in Oakfield Township October 6. A donation page set up for her says she's undergoing treatment for brain damage.

At least a hundred people showed up to show Cora their support at a vigil at the Cedar Springs High School football field. Loved ones and community members held candles and arranged to say 'Pray For Cora."

"It’s a family. We’re all a family and we’re all here for each other," said Danielle Hardenburt, a family friend of Cora's. "And this event is just one of many to show that we’re here as a family for one another.”

Volunteers also collected canned goods for her family.

Cedar Springs is no stranger to tragedy striking youngsters. The Ricker family has two boys diagnosed with different cancers just 11 months apart. Their oldest son, Brison, was taken to the hospital last week in bad shape. Doctors told the family that his cancer had progressed to his spine.

"This is hands down the most amazing community I've ever been a part of," said Pastor Craig Owens with Calvary Assembly of God. "The love that people have for people that are sometimes strangers to them - they just know that it's somebody in their community - and the way that they rally to them is absolutely phenomenal."

The driver who hit Cora hasn't been named, and it's unclear if any charges or citations will come of the crash. The GoFundMe page set up for Cora says the family is praying for peace for the driver.