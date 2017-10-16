CoreLife Eatery to open new Portage location on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a place to eat that offers a healthier alternative? CoreLife Eatery is opening up a second location in Portage and is holding their grand opening on Friday.

CoreLife Eatery is an active lifestyle restaurant that offers a variety of greens, grains, and broth based dishes.

The day before the grand opening, CoreLife will be hosting "Pay What You Want" day. On October 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. customers can give a donation and get anything they want from the menu.

The Grand Opening is happening Friday, October 20 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Portage location is in Southland Mall, 6300 South Westnedge Avenue.

They also have another location in Grandville.

For more information or to look at their menu, call (269)-324-0995.