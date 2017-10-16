FOX 17 Morning News – Viewer Feedback

The FOX 17 Morning News has asked for viewer feedback and you delivered. Watch the above video for the first edition of what may become a regular segment and how to send your thoughts and comments.
1 Comment
Will Schader
It sure was fun hearing Esteban Hawking do the robot weather tonight on 17.2. The wife and I were cracking up thinking that we fell into the Spanish language overdub of Sanford and Son until we realized it was a flood alert.