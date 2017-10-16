Love Legos? Sign up for Building Blocks of Kalamazoo’s building competition

Posted 10:49 AM, October 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:33AM, October 2, 2017

Building Blocks of Kalamazoo is continuing to bring the West Michigan community together by hosting a Lego Building Contest.

Teams of three can compete in the timed event to build the best Lego structure. Teams will be given the structure requirements and rules just before the start of the match, adding pressure to the competition.

There are three team divisions: the business division, the neighborhood division, and the open division. Lego Team registration costs $75, which includes three general admission tickets. General admission costs $20 per person.

There will also be live music, food, drinks, a silent auction and more to enjoy while watching the competition.

The Lego Building Contest is taking place at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo on Friday, October 20 from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

To register a team for the building competition or to buy tickets, visit bbkazoo.org/blockparty.

