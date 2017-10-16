Police looking for man seen leaving fatal overdose

THREE RIVERS, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who was last seen at a home where a woman died from an apparent overdose.

Three Rivers Police say they were called to a home in the 900 block of Fifth Street Monday morning on reports of a possible overdose. A 27-year-old woman was found dead at the scene. Witnesses told police a man was seen running from the home just before the police arrived.

Police have been able to determine that the man was Robert Lee Guthrie, 39, who is wanted for absconding from his probation on charges of possession of amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Guthrie should call the Three Rivers Police at 269-278-1235 or Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.