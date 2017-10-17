33 people, including chief, killed in attack on Afghan police headquarters

Posted 9:04 AM, October 17, 2017, by

 

(CNN) — At least 33 people were killed in an attack at a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan, a local health official said Tuesday.

More than 160 people were wounded, said Hedayatullah Hamidi, deputy head of public health in Paktia province.

Two car bombs exploded at the gate of the police headquarters in the Paktia provincial capital of Gardez, said Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish. Afterward, five attackers entered the building, leading to a five-hour gun battle between the attackers and police.

The Patkia provincial police chief was killed in the gun battle, Danish said. The five attackers who entered the building were also killed.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement from the group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid.

 

