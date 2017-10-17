8:20 AM GUEST — Fundraising event to benefit GR radio personality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Friends and family are coming together on Tuesday to help benefit a voice of the community after he suffered a stroke.

Dave Jaconette, known for his radio show 'Sound Off! West Michigan,' is on the road to recovery but has a long road ahead.

According to a GoFundMe Page set up by a family member, Jaconette is still attending therapy but as of September his health insurance has stopped covering the cost.

From 5-8 p.m. there will be an event at VanderMill Ciders in Grand Rapids to help give back. 20 percent of the food and drink sales will help cover those costs, and there will be a silent auction to help raise funds as well.