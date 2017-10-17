8:40 GUEST — Educational conference brings staff from 50 zoos, aquariums to GR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Zoo and Aquarium Association Annual Conference is in full swing at the Amway Plaza Hotel and John Ball Zoo.

Starting on October 15, the conference brings together staff 50 different zoos and aquariums provides an educational opportunity for the staff members.

"It is both humbling and exciting to host this respected and talented group of zoo and aquarium facility experts," said Allmon Forrester, Planning and Sustainability, John Ball Zoo. "I'm so happy to showcase our awesome zoo and the great city of Grand Rapids."

Attendees will also be learning about the latest technology and facility enhancement during the conference.

The conference ends on October 19.