8:40 GUEST — Educational conference brings staff from 50 zoos, aquariums to GR

Posted 9:28 AM, October 17, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Zoo and Aquarium Association Annual Conference is in full swing at the Amway Plaza Hotel and John Ball Zoo.

Starting on October 15, the conference brings together staff 50 different zoos and aquariums provides an educational opportunity for the staff members.

"It is both humbling and exciting to host this respected and talented group of zoo and aquarium facility experts," said Allmon Forrester, Planning and Sustainability, John Ball Zoo. "I'm so happy to showcase our awesome zoo and the great city of Grand Rapids."

Attendees will also be learning about the latest technology and facility enhancement during the conference.

The conference ends on October 19.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s