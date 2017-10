Wolverine said Monday it wasn’t aware of the waste at Ryfiak’s property but the company would remove it.

The waste is in addition to two already-known illegal dump sites in the area.

Waste sludge from the Rockford-based global footwear company’s tannery was dumped into unlined trenches and lagoons during the 1960s. The waste is blamed for high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in area groundwater.