Jeffrey Willis on trial: Jury selection marks start of Rebekah Bletsch murder trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection is starting in the trial of a western Michigan man who is charged with killing a jogger, one of two homicides pinned on him in the Muskegon area.
Jeffrey Willis is accused of shooting Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 in Muskegon County's Dalton Township. Investigators say bullets in the body matched a gun found in his vehicle.
Because of widespread publicity, hundreds of people could be screened as potential jurors, starting Tuesday.
Willis was arrested in 2016 after a teenager said he tried to kidnap her. That arrest led to charges in Bletsch's death as well as the death of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa, who disappeared in 2013. Her body hasn't been found.
Willis has pleaded not guilty.
Laura Hilliard
I always got an odd feeling whenever I saw that umbrella decoration that was hanging on the front of their house. To me that looked like four teardrops, not raindrops falling off an umbrella. I really saw that when the story came back up of the young lady from Fruitport, who was an assumed runaway, and her body recovered over 20 years ago….just my own thoughts though.