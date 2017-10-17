Jury selection begins for Jeffrey Willis trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Jury selection began Tuesday for the murder trial of Jeffrey Willis.

Willis is accused of killing Rebekah Bletsch while she was jogging on a Muskegon County road in 2014. Willis was arrested in 2016 after police say the gun used in killing Bletsch was found in Willis' van. Willis had been arrested for allegedly abducting a teen and he has since been charged in the murder of Jessica Heeringa, who has been missing since April of 2013.

Jury selection Tuesday moved along slowly, but methodically. 326 potential jurors were summoned for the trial and as of 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, seven had been interviewed. By 4:00 p.m. about a dozen had been interviewed. Earlier, the prosecution and defense said they thought the jury selection process would take two days, but timing is difficult to predict.

Last week, Judge William Marietti held off on ruling on a defense motion to move the trial to a different venue, due to the high-profile nature of the case. He said he wanted to see if they could seat an unbiased jury in Muskegon.

Prospective jurors were given a written questionnaire when they arrived Tuesday morning. The interviewing process is happening one juror at a time.

We'll have updates throughout the trial on FOX 17.