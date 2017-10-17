Latest Window Trends from SAHR

You wouldn't normally turn up the heat in your car and then crack the windows open, it just doesn't make sense. So why have that same scenario happen in your home?

Even if the windows aren't left wide open, something like that may already be happening in your home. Heat escapes from the cracks of the window, making the furnace work longer and harder, costing money.

There's a simple and stylish fix to keep the heat in the house: new windows.

Todd went to SAHR Supply Company's showroom to take a look at the latest trends and energy efficient windows.

SAHR has two West Michigan locations:

  • 3074 Interstate Parkway, Kalamazoo
  • 475 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids

For more information on their products and services, visit sahrbuildingsupply.com.

