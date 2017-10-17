Police seek woman accused of scamming elderly victims

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of scamming elderly people.

Authorities say Deirbra Collier, 22, has targeted residents at several senior living communities since August.

According to a release, she contacts the victims by phone and gets debit and credit card information by claiming to work in the fraud department of a bank. She’s also been known to set up a time to pick up their cards, telling them there’s a problem and she’ll be bringing back a new one, police said.

The sheriff’s office says Collier has nearly emptied bank accounts and has tried targeting the same victims multiple times.

Officials say she is currently on felony probation for similar offenses. She’s believed to be in Tennessee.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8078.