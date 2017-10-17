Police: Thousands of dollars in stolen property found in Calhoun Co. raid

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property and drugs during a raid in Emmett Township. They also took two people inside the home into custody.

The raid happened in the 13400 block of Beadle Lake Road, a few blocks south of Beadle Lake.

Police say deputies received a tip about stolen property Tuesday. When they went to the home, they noticed the possible theft of electrical power from Consumers Energy.

So, the deputies left and later returned with a search warrant. When they went inside the house, police say they found all kinds of stolen property: gift cards, laptops, generators, and prescription medication. They also found wire and braided cable from Consumers Energy substations.

Deputies also say they confiscated several pounds of marijuana and methamphetamine.

The two people taken into custody are now in the Calhoun County Correctional Facility. The Sheriff’s Department says more charges may be forthcoming, depending on the outcome of the investigation.