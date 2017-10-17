× Room dedication ceremony held at Ford airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A ribbon cutting and room dedication was held to honor President Ford.

The Ford airport and the Gerald Presidential Foundation came together to honor him on Tuesday.

Several elected officials and community representatives were present. Peter Secchia was a close friend and former Ambassador to Italy. Fred Keller serves as the Gerald R. Ford Foundation & Airport Tribute Room Chairman and Roger Morgan is the GFIA Board Chairman.

Steve Ford, the President’s son, was also there for the dedication.

“Dad would be extremely proud to know that the foundation and the airport that bear his

name came together to honor him with this tribute room,” said Steve Ford. “He loved

growing up in Grand Rapids, and it is humbling to know that he will always have a place to

be remembered. This tribute room at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is a terrific

place for generations that knew my father to spend time reflecting on the past, but also for

future generations to learn about what he meant to our country and to West Michigan.”

Steve Ford will appear on FOX 17 News at 4 p.m.to talk more about the dedication.