Bakita and Book Week 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The final week of the regular season means conference championships, undefeated regular seasons and a last chance to make the playoffs.

Here is how the Blitz Top 10 voting went this week:

Bakita

1 Muskegon

2 Grand Catholic Central

3 East Grand Raipds

4 Forest Hills Central

5 Mona Shores

6 Zeeland East

7 Kelloggsville

8 West Ottawa

9 Grand Rapids Christian

10 Montague

Jason Hutton

1 Muskegon

2 East Grand Rapids

3 Forest Hills Central

4 Mona Shores

5 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

6 Zeeland East

7 West Ottawa

8 West Catholic

9 Grand Rapids Christian

10 Zeeland West

Chris Gorski

1 Muskegon

2 East Grand Rapids

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Forest Hills Central

5 Mona Shores

6 Zeeland East

7 West Ottawa

8 West Catholic

9 Zeeland West

10 Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze 2 You

1 Muskegon

2 Forest Hills Central

3 Mona Shores

4 East Grand Rapids

5 West Ottawa

6 Zeeland East

7 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

8 Zeeland West

9 Grand Rapids Christian

10 Portage Central

Kyle Mills

1 Muskegon

2 East Grand Rapids

3 Forest Hills Central

4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5 Zeeland East

6 Mona Shores

7 West Ottawa

8 Kelloggsville

9 Grand Rapids Christian

10 South Christian