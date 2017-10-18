Bakita and Book Week 9

Posted 10:00 AM, October 18, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The final week of the regular season means conference championships, undefeated regular seasons and a last chance to make the playoffs.

Here is how the Blitz Top 10 voting went this week:

Bakita
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Catholic Central
3 East Grand Raipds
4 Forest Hills Central
5 Mona Shores
6 Zeeland East
7 Kelloggsville
8 West Ottawa
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 Montague

Jason Hutton
1 Muskegon
2 East Grand Rapids
3 Forest Hills Central
4 Mona Shores
5 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
6 Zeeland East
7 West Ottawa
8 West Catholic
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 Zeeland West

Chris Gorski
1 Muskegon
2 East Grand Rapids
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Forest Hills Central
5 Mona Shores
6 Zeeland East
7 West Ottawa
8 West Catholic
9 Zeeland West
10 Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze 2 You
1 Muskegon
2 Forest Hills Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Grand Rapids
5 West Ottawa
6 Zeeland East
7 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
8 Zeeland West
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 Portage Central

Kyle Mills
1 Muskegon
2 East Grand Rapids
3 Forest Hills Central
4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5 Zeeland East
6 Mona Shores
7 West Ottawa
8 Kelloggsville
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 South Christian

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s