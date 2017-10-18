Bakita and Book Week 9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The final week of the regular season means conference championships, undefeated regular seasons and a last chance to make the playoffs.
Here is how the Blitz Top 10 voting went this week:
Bakita
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Catholic Central
3 East Grand Raipds
4 Forest Hills Central
5 Mona Shores
6 Zeeland East
7 Kelloggsville
8 West Ottawa
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 Montague
Jason Hutton
1 Muskegon
2 East Grand Rapids
3 Forest Hills Central
4 Mona Shores
5 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
6 Zeeland East
7 West Ottawa
8 West Catholic
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 Zeeland West
Chris Gorski
1 Muskegon
2 East Grand Rapids
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Forest Hills Central
5 Mona Shores
6 Zeeland East
7 West Ottawa
8 West Catholic
9 Zeeland West
10 Muskegon Catholic Central
Snooze 2 You
1 Muskegon
2 Forest Hills Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Grand Rapids
5 West Ottawa
6 Zeeland East
7 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
8 Zeeland West
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 Portage Central
Kyle Mills
1 Muskegon
2 East Grand Rapids
3 Forest Hills Central
4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5 Zeeland East
6 Mona Shores
7 West Ottawa
8 Kelloggsville
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 South Christian