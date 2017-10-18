× Ballpark Digest calls ‘Beercheese Poutine’ best new food item of 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Whitcaps’ fans voted and decided that the Beercheese Poutine was the winner of the 2017 Fan Food Vote Contest — and now according to Ballpark Digest it was a great choice!

Ballpark Digest is calling the Beercheese Poutine dish, which is waffle fries smothered in pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beer-based cheese sauce and green onions, the best new ballpark food item of 2017.

For eight years the Whitecaps have allowed fans to vote for their favorite foods and the winning dish is served throughout the season.