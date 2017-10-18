Battle of Zeeland to decide the OK Green champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich -- Zeeland West (5-0, 6-2) and Zeeland East (5-0, 8-0) will square off Friday in the game of the week with the winner being outright OK Green champion.

"It`s huge" Zeeland West tight end/linebacker Caleb Kender said. "Both teams are undefeated in conference and it just adds a little bit more fuel to an already big rivalry."

For the Chix could also finish off a perfect regular season, the last time they did that was 2012.

"I mean we already got our spot in the playoffs" Zeeland East slot receiver/defensive back Cobe Huzienga said. "To go undefeated and to possibly get a number one seed would be awesome as well."

There is also the possibility that these two teams will turn around and play each other next Friday in the 1st round of the playoffs.

"We just gotta prepare and if it comes down to playing them again next week, we just gotta give them everything we`ve got" Zeeland East wide receiver Blake Hildenbrand said.

"If we face them again, that would be tough, but it would be fun" Zeeland West running back/linebacker said. "I`d be looking forward it and I`m sure everyone would be too. Especially if one of us comes out on the bottom this week we would definitely want revenge coming into next week if we were to play them."

Our coverage of this game starts Friday at 5:15 p.m. live from Zeeland Stadium.