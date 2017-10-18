Cops & Doughnuts pastries now available at Soaring Eagle Casino

Looking for a sweet snack or delicious pick-me-up? Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort now serves a variety of Cops & Doughnuts pastries at their restaurant, Native Grind.
Native Grind, located in the corridor connecting the casino and resort, features a cafe-style menu with custom roasted whole bean coffee, breakfast and artisan breads, and now doughnuts.
The Cops and Doughnuts product line is well known to locals in central Michigan and statewide. Their original location is in downtown Claire, and they opened a second location in Mount Pleasant.
Soaring Eagle says Access Loyalty Club Members are lining up to redeem their points and rewards toward the purchase of a famous Cops & Doughnuts pastry.
Orders can be made in person, or by calling Native Grind at (989)-775-5411.
Here are some other events happening at Soaring Eagle Casino, along with the Waterpark and Hotel:
Weekends in October: Spooktacular Weekends
October 21: Keith Sweat with special guest Freddie Jackson
November 10: Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour
November 17: Lee Brice
November 17-19: Lil' Deer Camp
December 1: Straight No Chaser
December 15: Terry Factor
December 17: Brenda Lee: The Lady, The Legend
For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.