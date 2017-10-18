Gold medalist McKayla Maroney joins #MeToo campaign, “I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar”

LANSING, Mich. — The campaign #MeToo is rising in popularity on social media as people share their stories of sexual assault and harassment.

Many celebrities such as Alyssa Milano, America Ferrera and Reese Witherspoon are using their experiences and this movement to inspire hope and change.

McKayla Maroney, known for her gold medal in the London Olympics, used this campaign to share her experience with former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.

In a tweet posted by Maroney, who is claiming she is one of Nassar’s victims, she said “I was molested by Dr. Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the US for the US Women’s National Gymnastics Team, and Olympic Team. Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years.’ It started when I was 13 years old, at one of my first National Team training camps, in Texas, and it didn’t end until I left the sport.”

It has not been confirmed by the court if Maroney was one of Nassar’s victims, but the former doctor is facing 15 first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham County and seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Eaton County.

“Is it possible to put an end to this type of abuse? Is it possible for survivors to speak out, without putting careers, and dream in jeopardy? I hope so,” Maroney wrote. “Our silence has given the wrong people power for too long, and it’s time to take our power back.”