Grand Rapids man allegedly threatens Las Vegas-inspired massacre at business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was in court Wednesday for terrorism-related charges after police say he threatened a Las Vegas-inspired massacre at a business who denied him employment.

David Seastrom, 37, was charged with falsely reporting a terror threat. According to court documents, he was upset after he was turned down for a job at Teleperformance in Cascade Township. Records show, he called them on October 3 and said something to the effect of, “I will kill you all as you walk out of work, just like they did in Vegas. You don’t even know who you’re messing with.”

On October 1, a gunman positioned outside of a hotel window shot and killed 58 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas. He killed himself before being confronted by police.

Seastrom’s also being charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. Court paperwork says he was denied the job due to his criminal history.

His bail was set at $1-million. He was bound over for trial in Kent County Circuit Court.