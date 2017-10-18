GRPD says officer injured after skirmish with suspect at Heartside Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday following a struggle at Heartside Park.

Police tell FOX 17 two officers approached a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants at around 4:30 p.m. They say the man resisted arrest, and one of the officers fell to the ground. The suspect was taken into custody, and later booked in the Kent County Jail.

The GRPD says the officer is being kept at the hospital for observation with an unspecified injury, but will be okay. No one else was hurt during the incident.

The suspect’s name and the nature of the outstanding warrants have not been released yet, pending arraignment.