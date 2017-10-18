GRPD says officer injured after skirmish with suspect at Heartside Park

UPDATE:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say an officer injured Wednesday while trying to arrest a man at Heartside Park will remain overnight at a hospital for observation. They say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident happened around 4:19 p.m. in the park, at 301 Ionia Avenue SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Police say in a news release that two officers were trying to arrest the man for being in violation of a park expulsion, when he resisted arrest. The release did not say why the suspect had been banned from the park. He was not injured during the scuffle.

But police say a 21-year veteran officer was, when he fell to the ground during the struggle. The exact nature of his injury was not disclosed.

The GRPD says its Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with more information about the incident should call (616)-456-3400, or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345. Silent Observer also can be contacted at https://www.silentobserver.org/

EARLIER STORY:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police officer was taken to a hospital Wednesday following a struggle at Heartside Park.

Police tell FOX 17 two officers approached a suspect wanted on outstanding warrants at around 4:30 p.m. They say the man resisted arrest, and one of the officers fell to the ground. The suspect was taken into custody, and later booked in the Kent County Jail.

The GRPD says the officer is being kept at the hospital for observation with an unspecified injury, but will be okay. No one else was hurt during the incident.

The suspect’s name and the nature of the outstanding warrants have not been released yet, pending arraignment.