I-96 Walker Avenue ramp opens ahead of schedule

Posted 10:02 AM, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03AM, October 18, 2017

I-96 Walker Avenue sign (Google Street View)

WALKER, Mich. – The ramp from eastbound I-96 to Walker Avenue, closed since early September, is now open, a full month ahead of schedule.

The ramp project was slated to continue until November 17, but the Michigan Department of Transportation announced the reopening of the ramp Wednesday morning.

Employees at the headquarters for Meijer and Bissell use the ramp, as well as workers at a significant number businesses located off Walker Avenue and on 3 Mile Road.

The ramp was realigned and a traffic signal added to increase safety and capacity of the exit.

The project was a cooperative effort that included not only MDOT but the City of Walker, Meijer Corporation, and the Walkerview/FedEx Group.

