Indiana man sentenced for attack on Michigan State Police trooper

Posted 11:49 AM, October 18, 2017, by

Travis Wise

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man accused in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison.

WSBT-TV reports that 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, appeared Monday in a Berrien County court on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Wise is accused of helping his half-brother attack trooper Garry Guild who had been chasing a stolen motorcycle that crashed Feb. 20 near the Indiana state line.

