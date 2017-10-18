× Indiana man sentenced for attack on Michigan State Police trooper

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man accused in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison.

WSBT-TV reports that 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, appeared Monday in a Berrien County court on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Wise is accused of helping his half-brother attack trooper Garry Guild who had been chasing a stolen motorcycle that crashed Feb. 20 near the Indiana state line.