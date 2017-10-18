Kalamazoo Wings rolling out the red carpet at home opener Saturday

Posted 11:10 AM, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:08AM, October 18, 2017

The Kalamazoo Wings hockey team is rolling out the red carpet for players and the fans at their 44th annual Home Opener on Saturday night.

As part of the opener, the K Wings will be hosting their 2nd annual Fan Fest, where fans can enjoy all kinds of pre-game activities to celebrate the first game of the season. There will be live music by the Tom Askey Band, food trucks, craft beer, kids games, and a bounce house for the whole family to enjoy.

Plus for the first time ever, the K Wings are rolling out the red carpet so fans can meet and greet the new 2017-18 team.

The doors to the Wing Event Center open at 4:30 p.m. Fan Fest is included with the price of a game ticket.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at kwings.com.

