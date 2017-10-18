Kater helping Montague win again, this time as an assistant coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTAGUE, Mich -- Cody Kater was an all-state quarterback that led Montague to back-to-back football state championships in 2008 and 2009. Now in his 3rd year as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Kater is helping to lead the Wildcats to another great season.

"I knew I wanted to make an impact, I didn't know what that was going to be and what avenue I was going to take to do that but I just knew I wanted to make an impact" Kater said. "I found that I had a great opportunity here with the foundation that I had to be able to step up and make an impact right away."

Kater is the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach and this season unbeaten Montague is averaging over 54 points per game.

"He's been phenominal, everything he's done everything he's been through, he's taught me so I am gifted to have it at the high school level" Montague junior quarterback Sebastian Archer said. "The stuff he learned in college he is teaching me at high school so I am going to put it in my pocket and use it throughout my career."

Wildcats head coach, Pat Collins in his 14th year, new when he coached Kater in high school that he would make a good coach someday.

"He always came in with a sense of maturity, I call it like he has a masters in football he has his masters degree in education but when you play division 1 football you tend to have your in formal masters in football" Collins said. "He did a good job taking all that knowledge he knows and making it easy for people to understand at this level so has really enhanced our quarterbacks and receivers because of that."

Montague will look to finish off a perfect regular season Friday night playing at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-0).