Local dentist office raises awareness and money for breast cancer all October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Great Lakes Dental Care is dentist office in Grand Rapids that takes not just oral health, but complete health very seriously.

As a part of the healthcare community in West Michigan, they feel they have a responsibility to bring awareness to things that can affect everyone's lives.

For the entire month of October, they focus on Breast Cancer Awareness, which is an issue that has touched many of the employees and their families.

As a practice, they are working to raise money that will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. They are asking patients get involved to help raise awareness by taking a picture of themselves wearing pink while they are in the office for their appointments and then sharing that picture on Facebook.

They have lots of fun Pink accessories for everyone to borrow for their pink picture.

They also have a little fun in the office by picking one day every week (in the month of October) on which members of the team can wear pink, bringing a visual presence to the cause they are supporting.

You can see more pictures and get more information on their Facebook page.