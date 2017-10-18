Local startup aims to help families with elderly parents and doctor visits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new business opened this week in Grand Rapids, designed to help families help their elderly parents with their doctor's appointments.

P.E.A.C.E (Professional Experience Assistant Caring for the Elderly) of Mind provides transportation to and from appointments and also provides a registered nurse to go along to make sure the client understands the procedures and information they get at those appointments. The nurse then uploads the report into a HIPPA compliant app called Care Convene, which then updates the family on the care provided and information shared.

To get in touch with P.E.A.C.E. of Mind, visit their website or call (616) 920-0360.