Possible health impacts of Wolverine Worldwide dump sites

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A variety of health issues could possibly surface for years to come as a result of contamination left at Wolverine Worldwide dump sites. The main culprit could be a substance known as Scotchgard, which contains a fluorinated chemical known as PFOS.

Scotchgard was used to protect leather and other fabrics from water and grease, until an EPA study found it to be potentially harmful to public health in a 2000 study.

PFOS has been linked to conditions such as cancer, thyroid issues, and fibromyalgia.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says tracking these chemicals in local rivers and streams is key to solving this environmental problem, keeping in mind that they can accumulate in fish.