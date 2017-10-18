Report: Michigan ranks #6 for vulnerability to identity theft, fraud

WASHINGTON – According to a new report, residents in Michigan are the 6th most vulnerable in the country for identity theft and fraud.

WalletHub.com posted the list of States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft and Fraud.  The five states worse than Michigan were California, Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Florida and Georgia.  The least vulnerable state is Iowa.

According to the report, Michigan ranks 2nd in the nation in number of identity theft complaints per capita and 4th in the nation in number of fraud complaints per capita.

 

