Rethinking Dementia: New online resource helps people impacted by dementia

Posted 11:26 AM, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:25AM, October 18, 2017

There are 10,000 people in Kent County living with dementia, and that number will almost triple by the year 2050. The non-profit organization, Rethinking Dementia: Accelerating Change, just launched an online resource to help those dealing with dementia.

Dementia is a disease causing changes in memory, language, communication, focus, and reasoning within an aging person. This disease is often confused with Alzheimer's disease, but in reality Alzheimer's disease causes changes in the brain that lead to dementia.

The online resource is designed to help anyone directly or indirectly impacted by dementia find services, tips, providers, and answers they need to get them through such a difficult transition.

Lisa Misenhimer, Director of Rethinking Dementia: Accelerating Change, explains how the online resource works.

Rethinking Dementia: Accelerating Change is located at 1551 Franklin Street Southeast.

For more information, call (616)-247-9630 or visit dementiaservicesmi.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s