Rethinking Dementia: New online resource helps people impacted by dementia

There are 10,000 people in Kent County living with dementia, and that number will almost triple by the year 2050. The non-profit organization, Rethinking Dementia: Accelerating Change, just launched an online resource to help those dealing with dementia.

Dementia is a disease causing changes in memory, language, communication, focus, and reasoning within an aging person. This disease is often confused with Alzheimer's disease, but in reality Alzheimer's disease causes changes in the brain that lead to dementia.

The online resource is designed to help anyone directly or indirectly impacted by dementia find services, tips, providers, and answers they need to get them through such a difficult transition.

Lisa Misenhimer, Director of Rethinking Dementia: Accelerating Change, explains how the online resource works.

Rethinking Dementia: Accelerating Change is located at 1551 Franklin Street Southeast.

For more information, call (616)-247-9630 or visit dementiaservicesmi.org.