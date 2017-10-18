Spectrum Health’s ‘Candid Conversations About Breast Cancer’ event tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health is once again bringing the community together to focus on a life-threatening disease that continues to impact thousands of families at their event, Candid Conversations About Breast Cancer.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, along with Dr. Judy Smith, Chief at Spectrum Health Cancer Center, talk more about what women and men can expect to find at Candid Conversations.

On Wednesday, October 18, Spectrum Health will be hosting their Candid Conversations series at East Kentwood High School Fine Arts Auditorium. The event starts at 4 p.m. with informational booths and refreshments, followed by the Candid Conversations discussion at 5.

To register for the free event, go to spectrumhealth.org/betty-ford-event.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.