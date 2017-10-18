Spectrum Health’s ‘Candid Conversations About Breast Cancer’ event tonight

Posted 12:04 PM, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 10:18AM, October 18, 2017

Spectrum Health is once again bringing the community together to focus on a life-threatening disease that continues to impact thousands of families at their event, Candid Conversations About Breast Cancer.

Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, along with Dr. Judy Smith, Chief at Spectrum Health Cancer Center, talk more about what women and men can expect to find at Candid Conversations.

On Wednesday, October 18, Spectrum Health will be hosting their Candid Conversations series at East Kentwood High School Fine Arts Auditorium. The event starts at 4 p.m. with informational booths and refreshments, followed by the Candid Conversations discussion at 5.

To register for the free event, go to spectrumhealth.org/betty-ford-event.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616) 267-8225.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s