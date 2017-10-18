What did you learn? Fox17 takes a field trip with kindergartners

SPARTA, Mich. -- Fall is well underway and there are many family-friendly activities in West Michigan to enjoy.
The FOX 17 Morning News crew jumped on a bus with some kindergartners from Cannonsburg Elementary to check out Schwallier's Country Basket in Sparta.
Here is what they learned:
- This farm offers U-Pick apples and pumpkins.
- On Saturdays and Sundays in October visitors can enter the Corn Maze and see if they can solve it.
- Groups can take a rid on a guided wagon to see views of the orchard.
- What farm doesn't have a few animals? Visitors can interact with some farm animals such as bunnies, chickens and goats.
- Many of the activities are learning opportunities for children.
Schwallier's Country Basket is open seven days a week with varying hours. For more information on family-owned business visit schwalliers.com.