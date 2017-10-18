What did you learn? Fox17 takes a field trip with kindergartners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich. -- Fall is well underway and there are many family-friendly activities in West Michigan to enjoy.

The FOX 17 Morning News crew jumped on a bus with some kindergartners from Cannonsburg Elementary to check out Schwallier's Country Basket in Sparta.

Here is what they learned:

This farm offers U-Pick apples and pumpkins.

On Saturdays and Sundays in October visitors can enter the Corn Maze and see if they can solve it.

Groups can take a rid on a guided wagon to see views of the orchard.

What farm doesn't have a few animals? Visitors can interact with some farm animals such as bunnies, chickens and goats.

Many of the activities are learning opportunities for children.

Schwallier's Country Basket is open seven days a week with varying hours. For more information on family-owned business visit schwalliers.com.