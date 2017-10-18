Woman critically injured in Kalamazoo Co. fire

Posted 7:32 PM, October 18, 2017

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after a mobile home fire in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported at about 2:50 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Redcoat Lane.

Oshtemo Township firefighters found the 53-year-old woman inside the home.  She was treated by first responders before being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire remains under investigation. The woman’s identity was not released.

